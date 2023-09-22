Mochitense Randy Ross’ breath did not last long in front de the State Commission for the Protection against Health Risks in Sinaloa. Closing two Cuen family businesses cost him his dismissal. And that caused a political problem for Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, regardless of whether the closure of the two businesses was right or wrong. One in Culiacán and another in Mazatlán, which suggests “a directed performance.” There are those who say that Ross wanted to be on good terms with the governor, but his calculations failed him. Rocha made a clean cut.

He Call to use face masks in the Évora region is becoming widespread. A few weeks ago, the Autonomous University of the West, Guamúchil Regional Unit, extended an invitation to students so that if they feel symptoms of covid, they should use a face mask and take the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus. This seemed like an extraordinary case today. However, in a short time this situation will be experienced in the rest of the basic education institutions, since Julio César López Ramos, head of Health Jurisdiction 3, called on society to raise awareness, and if symptoms are detected in the students, use the mask and isolate them for at least five days, for social responsibility and their safety, in addition to the fact that they continue to add schools to these measures.

It seems that Now it is going to be done to the users of the Dialysis Unit of the general hospital of Mazatlán well they will be transferred next week to the new facilities of the General Hospital, and according to the Secretary of Health in Sinaloa, Cuitláhuac González, with new equipment and at no cost for patients who require these procedures, since many of these people, every time they required hemodialysis, worried about the costs not only of transportation , but for the use of the facilities. It was time!

On these days, the Secretary of Health in the state, Cuitláhuac González You must be busier than usual. And with him rebound in covid-19 cases and the shortage of pediatric vaccines against that disease, The days have been complicated by the administrative observations made to the public account corresponding to 2022. The failures found by the ASE and reported by the Oversight Commission are not serious, but they call into question the way in which the administration is being carried out in the dependence. Among the observations are the lack of sufficient evidence to corroborate the progress of the results in the indicators; deficiency in the design of the objectives and defects in the matrix of indicators for the results. Additionally, it was found that the approved goals were not defined.

