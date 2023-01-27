USA.- This Thursday, January 26 the death of Randy González was announceda well-known social media content creator identified by some as “the most famous latino among English-speaking users on TikTok“.

The 35 year old lost the battle against colon cancer, a disease whose process is documented on the Chinese social network with his wife and three children. One of them helped him manage Instagram and other accounts.

Randy González revealed his colon cancer in April 2022, although the diagnosis was made by the doctors six months before. At that time she already had the disease at level four.

His way of coping with the disease with the best possible humor earned him 15.8 million followers on his TikTok ‘@Enkyboys’numbers that together with its 297.3 million ‘likes’ validate its popularity on social networks.

The last video of his account was published on January 26, just a few minutes before making this post. Below is the emotional text that accompanied the clip.

We recommend you read:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my father, Randy Gonzalez. My dad fought a long battle with cancer and is finally at peace with our Lord. I would like to thank everyone for their kind words and condolences. It truly means a lot. We will be doing a public memorial in Houston Tx More information will be provided at a later date If you would like to donate please do so by donating on the cash app $Bricethadice If you would like to send cards or letters please email us I wish I could hug and kiss you one Again, Dad, but I know you’ll take care of me, Mom, and the girls. Until I see you again, Dad. I promise to make you proud. I love you. Please keep my family in your prayers ���� Thank you – Brice”.