The number of vacancies has risen sharply in recent months. Randstad reports this on the basis of a national survey. According to the broadcaster, this is because the catering industry was allowed to open its doors again after the corona restrictions and because the terrace season is about to start.

The demand for people is high in the hospitality sector. In one year, the number of vacancies in the province of Utrecht, for example, has almost doubled to 1119, in what Randstad calls the ‘hospitality industry’. The number of job seekers in the sector fell by almost half in the same year.

“Many people now work elsewhere,” says Utrecht regional director Badelog van Gelder. “Bridging that gap requires creative solutions.” The broadcaster then thinks of education and training. According to Randstad, a similar picture is visible nationally.

Crying with the hat on

Founder Rik Donders of the catering employment agency Doen says that the shortage of staff is very large. “And the industry is not even 100 percent open yet, because no trade fairs and conferences are being organized yet,” he says. ,,If that also works, it will be crying with the cap on.” According to Donders, depending on their experience, there is also work for Ukrainian refugees if they come forward. “In Amsterdam, for example, it is normal to be served in English,” said Donders. “They could work just fine there.” See also Health and communities agree to reduce the isolation of mild and asymptomatic cases from 10 to 7 days

Randstad has made a list of the most sought after employees. The demand is greatest for personnel in the ministry. There are also many vacancies for cooks and kitchen staff. Hospitality managers and employees for catering are also in demand.

According to trade association Koninklijke Horeca Nederland (KHN), the number of vacancies for most professional groups is still below the level before the corona crisis. At that time there was a staff shortage of 40,000 people in the sector. KHN says it does not have recent figures regarding the current deficit.

