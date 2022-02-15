Where employers struggle with finding sufficient staff, the labor shortage is a blessing for temping group Randstad. It is taking full advantage of the improving economy and increasing staff shortages. The global market leader recorded a record turnover of 24.6 billion euros last year, according to annual figures published on Tuesday† That is 19 percent more than last year and 4 percent above the level of 2019, before the outbreak of the corona pandemic.

The company performed even better than analysts had expected. Net profit even rose by 153 percent to 768 million euros.

Randstad therefore wants to reward its shareholders extra. They will receive 2.81 euros per share, on top of the regular dividend of 2.19 euros. Never before has the Diemen-based company paid out so much dividend.

Randstad’s stock price rose by 5 percent on Tuesday morning.

This is what his company has been preparing for for years, said outgoing CEO Jacques van den Broek in conversations with journalists and analysts on Tuesday morning. The aging population, which is now leading to staff shortages across the western world, has been predicted for a long time. And the expectation is that this scarcity is structural.

become indispensable

With the data that the group collects, Randstad – who also owns brands such as Tempo-Team, Yacht and Monsterboard – wants to become indispensable for companies that are looking for staff. “We have built an enormous database of 200 million people worldwide,” says Van den Broek. “We can talk to them: what kind of education do you have and what do you want to do?” Surveys are also conducted about their preferred job. Randstad links this data to general labor market figures worldwide, resulting in a wealth of information. This gives the employment agency, for example, more insight into the type of job seekers who may be interested in a particular vacancy.

This information also helps to better guide job seekers who knock on Randstad’s door. Based on data, employees of the employment agency can determine which available jobs are a good fit for that candidate and which offer good career opportunities.

Corona effect Home-work distance is increasing

The data collection by Randstad provides the group with interesting insights into the labor market population. For example, since the outbreak of the corona pandemic, Dutch job seekers have seen more frequent searches for the term ‘working from home’ on their job boards. The average commuting distance also increased for temporary workers and seconded workers who can do their work remotely, such as call center employees. Before the corona crisis, the average distance between work and home was 30 kilometers, now it is 50 kilometers. For employees who do have to do their work on location, the average remained virtually the same.

Dominique Hermans, CEO of the Randstad Group in the Netherlands, knows what that looks like in practice. She expects that, now that the Netherlands appears to be emerging from a ‘crisis atmosphere’, many people with ‘corona-related’ jobs will have to look for other work. Think of employees in the test streets of the GGD. “We can guide them to jobs in sectors where the shortage is great,” says Hermans. „Because we know what the skills of those people, we know exactly where they fit with those skills, and where the vacancies are.”

More vacancies than unemployed

The shortage on the Dutch labor market is still high: there are more vacancies than unemployed people. In the last quarter of last year, there were 105 vacancies for every 100 unemployed, according to figures published by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) on Tuesday. Randstad sees a particularly high demand in the Netherlands for personnel in sectors such as technology and production, sales and marketing, transport and logistics, and ICT. The demand for recruiters is also increasing, according to the staffing company – employers are looking for people who can help them find people.

For Randstad, this shortage is leading to a shift in activities worldwide. Demand for traditional temporary staffing – temporary placement of temporary workers – fell in the last months of last year. The growth was mainly in business units that help with recruitment and selection more broadly, including permanent staff.

Van den Broek still sees a lot of growth potential for those parts. His hope is that, as the shortage of personnel continues, companies will turn to Randstad more often. “I believe that if we can’t find the candidates, no one can.”

Randstad will also be able to maintain its rapid growth in the first weeks of 2022, said Van den Broek on Tuesday. “We still see a lot of demand. So yes, we are going strong.”

At the end of next month, Jacques van den Broek (61) will leave Randstad, where he has worked for 34 years and has been in charge since 2014. He will be succeeded by Sander van ‘t Noordende (58), former director at the consultancy and technology company Accenture. Van Den Broek does not yet know what he will do next. “I am definitely not going to run a business anymore. Randstad is, was and remains my company.”