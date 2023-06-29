The coach of the Alhama Club de Fútbol ElPozo, Randri García, has been exempted from sexually harassing several players on his squad. According to a note published yesterday by the Alhameño club itself, the independent investigative commission that was investigating the complaints for alleged cases of sexual harassment by the coach of five footballers concluded “the non-existence” of these facts. Alhama will compete next season in the First Women’s RFEF after being relegated from the F League in a final stretch of the year marked by the serious accusations made against their coach. What happened influenced himself and the team in the decisive phase of the league.

Alhama CF ElPozo posted a statement on its social networks on Wednesday indicating that on June 21 the independent investigative commission formed in accordance with annex II of the collective agreement for women’s football to investigate the complaints of alleged sexual harassment against Randri sent its report after a exhaustive investigation, which included interviews with dozens of players, employees and directors of the entity to clarify the extremes that were denounced by the Futpro union at the time.

Upon receipt of the notification, the club “is pleased” to report that the aforementioned commission concluded “the non-existence of sexual or gender-based harassment by Randri against any of the players on the squad.” In the disseminated note it is also noted that the general assembly of the Azulona entity, following the recommendations of the aforementioned investigating commission, will reinforce the prevention systems and will advance in the approval of protocols in order to guarantee effective equality in cases such as the treaty.

«We want to thank all the fans, our sponsors and all the people who expressed their support for the club in the hard moments of the end of the 2022/2023 season and convey to them our confidence in once again being a benchmark club in Spanish women’s football. , as well as thank all the players of the 2022/2023 squad for their effort and dedication to the club,” the statement said.

Alhama is reinforcing its team, with the purpose of fighting for promotion and returning to the elite. The five complainants, Andrea Carid, Erika Sastre, Lucía Martínez, Noelia Gil and Nerea Vicente, will not continue in the Azulona squad.