Thursday, December 21, 2023, 9:34 p.m.



Randri García, coach of Alhama, will be suspended for two years for humiliating treatment of his players, as confirmed by Relevo this Thursday. But the coach will not be the only one sanctioned. The club's sports director, Tamara Ruiz García, will also be suspended for one year and the club will have to face a fine of 6,000 euros. This confirms the proposal made by the RFEF seven months after the facts were uncovered.

According to Relevo, Randri García and Tamara Ruiz, like the club, presented allegations, but they were unsuccessful. The reason given by the Alhama coach is that the RFEF Disciplinary Committee was an incompetent body because Alhama was in a non-professional competition during this season.

The entity will also have to pay a fine of 6,000 euros for not having taken “preventive and reactive actions against the persistent behavior of the coach.” Even so, the club has the possibility of appealing again within 10 days to the Appeal Committee.