Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/28/2023 – 9:20

São Paulo, 28 – Randoncorp reported that, as a result of its research and technological development processes carried out in conjunction with the Hercílio Randon Institute (IHR), it developed a new technology intended for and applicable to autonomous vehicles, which consists of an integrated hardware, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

In a statement sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the company says that the innovation is undergoing tests applied to a product created by the company for this purpose and whose concept is based on algorithms focused on the dynamics of autonomous transport and movement vehicles. load on semi-trailer.

“The solution will be applied in controlled environments and may be made available to strategic Randoncorp clients”, states the company, remembering that the development of the technology and its application are exclusive to the company, whose algorithms are protected by patents requested from the competent bodies in national and global level.