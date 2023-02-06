The students’ families confirmed that they are late in picking up their children from their schools, especially the children in the preparatory classes, attributing this to the insistence of other students’ families on parking their vehicles randomly, in the vicinity of the schools, whether on the side of the road or in the middle of it.

They said that this type of behavior lasts for more than an hour, causing an increase in the number of school hours. They suggested that the concerned authorities deploy traffic surveillance cameras to control these violations and prevent their recurrence.

For its part, the Integrated Transport Center – affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi – called on the parents of students who are vehicle drivers to adhere to the instructions and procedures for safe driving in the vicinity and areas of schools, warning against stopping vehicles in the middle of the roads to drop off or pick up students.

In detail, the families of the students of Abdullah Hussein, Amal Hammoud, and Moza Al-Ghafli expressed their annoyance at the phenomenon of random parking of vehicles in the vicinity of schools, which they attributed to “parents’ ease of leaving their vehicles in any location instead of incurring the trouble of searching for a suitable parking space for the vehicle,” and “ Not taking into account the feelings of other parents who are severely affected by stopping for periods, sometimes more than an hour, waiting for the guardian to appear and move in his vehicle.

They pointed out that this phenomenon causes them to be late for receiving their children for times that sometimes exceed the hour, and also sometimes leads to their arrival at school late for the start of the school day in the morning, which leads some of them to go to their children’s schools long before the opening times of the morning and evening doors.

While Adel Faraj Salem, Samir Abdel Dayem and Shaima Anwar confirmed that they often receive calls and delay messages from their children’s school administrations, as a result of their inability to reach classes on time, although they remain stuck for long periods in the vicinity of schools due to random queuing. Proposing the deployment of “traffic surveillance cameras” in the vicinity of school areas to bring about more traffic control, as well as to protect students and parents from any accidents resulting from reckless driving.

For its part, the Integrated Transport Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi called on parents who drive their children to schools in their private cars to adhere to the instructions and procedures for safe driving in the vicinity and areas of schools, in order to ensure the provision of the highest levels of security and raise the level of safety and security in the process of transporting students. He stressed that randomly lining up in the middle of the road leading to the school to drop off or pick up their students threatens the safety and security of students and causes traffic jams.

In an awareness campaign it recently launched on its official pages on social media platforms, the center warned vehicle drivers against reckless driving in the vicinity of school areas, stressing the need for the vehicle driver to not exceed the speed limit set in school areas, which is a maximum of 30 km/h.

The center directed a number of tips aimed at helping students’ families to drive safely in the vicinity of schools, most notably the need to adhere to and abide by the places designated for dropping off and picking up students, and being careful to avoid parking in the wrong places, which may cause the closure of emergency exits or pedestrian crossings, in addition to the obligation to give pedestrians Their right to cross the road safely.

The center also advised the students’ families not to stand in the places designated for parking cars for people of determination, as well as not to use the horn continuously and annoyingly, and not to stop at the places designated for entering and exiting school buses, as well as, ensuring that children under 10 years old sit in the back seats of the car. .

The center indicated its continuous interest in providing all means that guarantee students and the various elements of the educational process safe school transportation throughout the academic year, in a way that ensures their transportation to and from school with ease and comfort, stressing that in this context it is keen to implement a number of periodic awareness workshops for school bus drivers and supervisors. Supervisors in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra Region, under the umbrella of the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety, which is chaired by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and whose membership includes the Integrated Transport Center, the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, and the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi.

School bus violations

The Integrated Transport Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi called on school bus drivers to adhere to traffic laws and speed limits, whether in the vicinity of schools, or not to stop in the main streets and public transport stops, appealing to parents and the public, to immediately report any violations by the drivers. Vehicles, especially school bus drivers, or in the event that there are any observations on the level of the bus, especially those related to security and safety, by calling the Abu Dhabi Government Call Center at 800555.

He stressed the necessity of fully complying with all the requirements and conditions for school transport, which achieve the security and safety of students, pointing to the responsibilities of bus drivers and supervisors, which include the necessity of conducting a daily check of the bus by the driver to ensure its safety and the need to adhere to the speed limits and the lane designated for the bus, as well as the use of the stop arm. Stop” on the side of school buses, which require a complete stop for all vehicles in both directions, with a distance of not less than five meters, noting that the penalty for not stopping when opening a “stop” signal is a fine of 1,000 dirhams and 10 traffic points for this violation, which is monitored automatically. Drivers must use caution signals when students cross roads and lanes.