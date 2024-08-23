The Ministry of Interior and traffic authorities warned, before the start of the new school year next Monday, of wrong behaviors and common and repeated traffic violations, every year, committed by parents of students in their vehicles on the roads surrounding schools, while transporting their children, the most prominent of which is random parking in the middle of the road, which causes obstruction to traffic.

For their part, drivers and parents of students suggested implementing effective solutions to the problem of congestion around schools, including studying the re-planning of entrances and exits of roads leading to schools, reprogramming the timetable for students’ exit, increasing the number of exit gates from school gates, and using technological means of communication between supervisors and parents of older students, which allows the student to go directly to his family without the need to wait long in the vehicle outside the school.

In detail, traffic departments across the country have increased their readiness, through comprehensive traffic plans, to receive the new school year, as they confirmed the deployment of traffic patrols on the roads leading to schools, and the tightening of control measures against violators of traffic laws, calling for adherence to driving ethics and avoiding wrong behaviors, to preserve the safety of students, and to achieve smooth traffic flow. Police warnings focus on five major traffic violations around schools, which are: random parking of vehicles, parking behind vehicles and obstructing their movement, not giving priority to pedestrians crossing students, not stopping the vehicle while the “stop” signal is on, and excessive speed.

Drivers told Al-Emarat Al-Youm that random parking of vehicles is a recurring phenomenon around schools, as some parents of students do not adhere to the designated parking spaces, while some of them park their vehicles in the middle of the road and leave them in order to pick up their children from school.

Mohamed Barai, Ahmed Mustafa, and Masoud Abdullah stressed the importance of tightening traffic control measures around schools throughout the year, and not just during the first week of the school year. They pointed out that some drivers ignore the rights of others on the road and do not abide by traffic laws around schools, which causes traffic obstruction.

They said that the most prominent problems they face on the roads surrounding schools, especially during the return period from school, include random parking, without regard to obstructing traffic for vehicles coming from behind, blocking the road to other vehicles in parking lots, not adhering to driving ethics and refusing to give priority to others.

They called for implementing effective solutions to solve the problem of traffic congestion around schools, suggesting in this regard, setting time differences in students’ exit times from schools, increasing the number of road exits around schools, increasing the number of exit gates from the school building, and allowing older students to bring phones according to regulatory procedures determined by the school administration, which would facilitate their exit directly to their parents’ vehicles, without the need to wait.

The Ministry of Interior called on drivers and parents to adhere to traffic laws, especially with the start of the first school day, explaining that there is a reward for those who adhere to the “A Day Without Accidents” campaign by deducting (4) black traffic points.

The Ministry of Interior, represented by the Federal Traffic Council and the General Command of the Police in the country, is launching the national awareness campaign “A Day Without Accidents” on (26) August, coinciding with the start of the new school year, aiming to make the first day of the school year a day without traffic accidents.

She called on drivers to take precautions related to vehicle safety, the importance of adhering to the specified speeds on the streets surrounding schools, not to be distracted by anything other than the road by using mobile phones while driving, to adhere to lanes, to leave a safe distance, in addition to giving pedestrians priority when crossing the road, giving priority to emergency vehicles and other traffic requirements.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate of the Central Operations Sector works within the strategic goal of Abu Dhabi Police to promote positive traffic behaviors among various segments of society who use the road, familiarize them with laws and regulations, and provide the highest standards of traffic safety for students while they are heading to and from their schools.

• “Ministry of Interior”: A reward for those committed to the “A Day Without Accidents” campaign, with a deduction of (4) black traffic points.