Authorities guard one of the houses where at least two people were murdered in Reynosa (Tamaulipas). José Martínez / EFE

The local newspapers of Tamaulipas warned this Monday that one of its main cities, Reynosa, had gone silent. Silence has taken hold of its streets, which for 48 hours have become the scene of an open war between drug trafficking and the authorities. All federal, state and local forces had concentrated on Sunday to annihilate the gunmen who had spread terror on Saturday by killing 14 people in cold blood, including bricklayers, nurses, students, families. And the authorities ended up executing four suspected criminals. The balance: at least 18 deaths from a war that continues, with an epicenter this time in the gagged state of the north, bordering the United States. The firepower of the Mexican cartels once again questions the strategy promised as a slogan by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador: “Hugs and not bullets.” When the president insists from the platform that the country is at peace and that there is no war, the loneliness of the streets of Reynosa reminds him that the terror of violence is still there, oblivious to campaign slogans and unfulfilled promises.

The Reynosa massacre has been an unusual event in an entity besieged by organized crime. Street clashes between drug cartels have been common for decades, and so have stray bullets that have killed innocent people. Many neighbors check their WhatsApp groups to see if it is safe to go outside at certain times. But the hunt for civilians that the city experienced this Saturday is an “unprecedented, unprecedented” event, according to the attorney, Irving Barrios, this weekend.

Few of the residents of this city of about 600,000, a stone’s throw from the United States, have had peace for decades. The war against drugs that Felipe Calderón started in 2006 strewn the state with corpses. The clashes between drug cartels to control one of the key steps in the trafficking of all illegal merchandise (including human trafficking) from the Gulf of Mexico consolidated a population besieged by drug traffickers, the Army and federal security forces. The death toll, despite the war allegedly ending with the start of López Obrador’s term in 2018, have continued to be critical. According to the National Institute of Statistics, which collects the most precise homicide figures according to the investigation files of the Prosecutor’s Office and forensic reports, since 2011 (the bloodiest year), almost three people have died a day on average. This Saturday 14 were riddled with bullets.

Beyond the figures, what Reynosa experienced on Saturday was a war scene in which criminals ran with impunity through its streets, with weapons belonging to the Army and with a single objective: to sow terror in the population. Older adults, masons and maquila workers, taxi drivers, a young garbage collector, families, merchants and a nurse, are some of the victims of this Saturday.

Tamaulipas journalist Marco Antonio Martínez, who reported the attacks in Reynosa live, showed the faces of some, such as Fernando Ruiz Flores, a 19-year-old nursing technician. The young man from Río Bravo was working in a house as a bricklayer to pay for his studies when the armed group shot and killed him along with two companions. Neighbors of the Bienestar neighborhood assured that two of the victims shot in a grocery store were the owner and a customer, 55 and 24 years old. Another victim of the massacre was Eduardo, an employee of a maquila in Reynosa.

It all started at 12.30 on Saturday. At that time, the state authorities detected that a caravan of three trucks with armed men had left the El Berrendo gap towards the Almaguer neighborhood, in Reynosa. Before starting the attacks, shooting left and right, they stole a truck and advanced towards that residential area.

At approximately 12:45 p.m., the group shot seven men who were inside a home, located on Rodríguez Avenue, in the Almaguer neighborhood. Later, as if it were a military squad, they advanced towards the Obrera neighborhood and killed two others. The trail of death continued towards the Bienestar neighborhood, where the same group shot two other men and a block away, massacred a family: two women and a man who refused to give them the Nissan Murano truck where they were traveling.

By 1:30 p.m., in just one hour, the narco had already murdered at least 12 people, according to the authorities. The police received numerous calls for help and half an hour later, at 2:00 p.m., they caught up with the command at the Pharr border bridge. There the authorities confronted the armed men, one of them was executed and the other was arrested. In the trunk of the truck they carried two gagged women.

The war continued all night until Sunday. The search for the rest of those responsible extended to the municipality of Río Bravo, located 23 kilometers from Reynosa. Soldiers and state police went through some sectors and found an unexploded grenade. This Monday, the balance of the persecution is one detainee and four alleged murdered criminals.

During Sunday afternoon, the governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca – investigated by the Attorney General’s Office for organized crime and money laundering – lamented the murders of “innocent citizens” in Reynosa. “The motive for these acts that directly affected the civilian population is being investigated, in collaboration with the Mexican Army, the National Guard and the Attorney General’s Office of the State,” he said in a statement. Cabeza de Vaca demanded that the federal government assume its responsibility in fighting organized crime groups, as it is a federal and not a state crime. According to criminal analyzes, cells of the Gulf, Northeast and Zetas Vieja Escuela Cartels operate in Tamaulipas territory. “Criminal organizations must receive a clear, explicit and forceful signal from the federal government that there will be no room for impunity, nor tolerance for their reprehensible criminal behavior. In my government there will be no truce for the violent, ”said the president.

On Monday morning, López Obrador announced that the Attorney General’s Office will appeal the case of the Reynosa massacre. “Everything indicates that it was not a confrontation [entre cárteles]Instead, it was a commando that shot people who were not in a confrontational plan, ”said the president. “It was a cowardly attack,” the president remarked. What happened in Reynosa this weekend is also, according to some experts such as Geovanni F. Barrios Moreno, president of the Tamaulipas Justice association, “a crime against humanity” perpetrated by organized crime. An open war with more than a dozen civilians killed.

