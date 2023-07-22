Random advertisement posters on the doors of houses and lighting poles on the internal roads in residential neighborhoods are considered a continuous negative phenomenon, despite the deterrence of the responsible authorities for those who cause them, as companies, restaurants and others deliberately promote their services by throwing advertisements on the doors of houses or near them, or sticking them on electricity transformers and others.

Residents of vehicles distributing workers in neighborhoods monitored the random distribution of these advertisements in front of homes, stressing the importance of taking strict measures against them, because this distorts the civilized view of residential neighborhoods.

The municipality of Kalba, affiliated with Sharjah, reported that it is organizing a campaign to limit and remove random advertising posters, as part of a plan that includes addressing the manifestations of visual distortions in the city, stressing that companies, institutions and individuals tend to place advertising posters on the doors and entrances of houses and apartments, on lighting poles and other random sites, which may promote unlicensed products or services, and are considered a violation of the municipality’s rules and regulations.

She indicated that she monitors and addresses this negative phenomenon, which is considered uncivilized behavior, because it distorts the aesthetic appearance of the city, noting that she pays great attention to improving the streets and residential neighborhoods.

It stated that the effects of these distortions include damage and distortion of public and private property, in addition to obliterating the data of parking devices and informational signs, as well as causing inconvenience to the city’s residents.

She emphasized that the campaign aims to preserve the appearance of the city, by monitoring all negative behaviors, dealing with public observations and reports, taking the necessary measures against all violations, and educating members of the public on the importance of adhering to regulations and laws.

She pointed out that the campaign will include all areas of the city of Kalba, and will deal with the public’s observations and reports, and take the necessary measures against all transgressions, noting the importance of the public’s awareness of not dealing with those who promote their services of any kind through these advertisements, which are often misleading and unlicensed.

While the citizen, Moza Mohammed Al-Zaabi, called for the allocation of teams to control the distributors of advertisements and deter them with the applicable controls and laws, with the aim of preventing the owners of these companies from adopting this type of promotion of goods and services, adding that the sight of these advertisements being piled up on the doors of houses distorts the view of residential neighborhoods and pollutes their streets.

Citizen Omar Abd al-Rahman al-Hammadi supported her, saying: “The distributors of these posters and advertisements choose the noon time as the most appropriate time to throw these advertisements randomly in front of the houses, as I found the surveillance cameras that I put on the walls of the house parking a vehicle containing a number of Asian workers, who spread in the neighborhood to distribute these advertisements.” Noting that when he reviews the advertising agency for this advertisement, he finds it in accredited and well-known shopping centers, which requires the competent authorities to violate this entity because it adopts illegal marketing methods.

Citizen Ali Muhammad al-Kindi called for: “developing a mechanism commensurate with violating advertisers to deter them, given their lack of response and compliance with the laws, especially since this uncivilized behavior continues, despite the campaigns carried out by the responsible authorities.”

• Kalba Municipality organizes a campaign to remove random advertisements, and take the necessary measures against violations.