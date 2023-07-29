Senator and leader of the Government in Congress married this Friday with the lawyer Priscila Barbosa, in Brasília

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) used their profiles on social networks last Friday night to share images of the wedding of the senator and leader of the Government in Congress, Randolph Rodrigues (no party-AP). The petista and the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, were godparents to the congressman and his wife, Priscila Barbosa. The ceremony was held at the home of actress Gloria Pires, in Lago Norte, an upscale neighborhood in Brasília. The photos are by the photographer of the Presidency of the Republic and secretary of Production and Dissemination of Audiovisual Content, Ricardo Stuckert. See gallery below: