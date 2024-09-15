Bill presented by senator from Amapá also seeks to veto bets on elections, plebiscites and referendums

The leader of the Government in Congress, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (PT-AP), filed a Bill that prohibits advertising on sports betting platforms in Brazil. In addition to banning advertising on television and digital networks, the bill also bans sponsorship by individuals, such as influencers, for example.

Randolfe also wants to ban betting on elections, plebiscites and referendums, as well as the pre-installation of betting apps on commercially available mobile devices. Read the full of the PL presented by the senator (PDF – 176 kB).

In Randolfe’s view, regulating betting sites is not enough to protect the Brazilian population from the risks associated with gambling addiction. The senator compared the situation of betting sites to the tobacco industry, which is also regulated but is prohibited from advertising campaigns.

“Although sports betting has been legalized on platforms, this cannot mean encouraging addiction and financial losses for Brazilian families. Just as cigarette advertising is prohibited, we must also discourage betting.”said Randolfe.

As shown by the Poder360a study produced by Itau estimates that bettors sent R$68.2 billion to bets and other online gaming and betting sites from July 2023 to June 2024. Users were able to withdraw, in return, R$44.3 billion.

The dynamic represents a loss of R$23.9 billion in a similar period a year ago – the equivalent of 0.22% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

Randolfe’s proposal will still depend on a broad debate in Congress, as banning advertising by betting houses will have major economic impacts, especially in the world of sports.

In football, for example, the Brazilian championship itself has a betting website as its main sponsor. In the 1st division of the championship, the vast majority of clubs also display betting brands in the most prominent spaces on their shirts.