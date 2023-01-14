Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), leader of the Lula government in Congress, suggested, in a publication on his social networks, that the arrest of former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres could be a “message” for other members of the Jair government Bolsonaro.

In compliance with a warrant from the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Torres was arrested this Saturday morning by the Federal Police, at Brasília Airport, upon returning from the United States. The PF did not say, however, where the former minister is being held. According to CNN, he was taken to the 4th Military Police Battalion of the Federal District, in Guará, in Brasília.

In the arrest warrant, STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes considered that Torres, as Security Secretary of the Federal District, was considered colluding with the anti-democratic acts of last Sunday, in Brasília, which culminated in the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers.

“The arrest of Anderson Torres was yet another message to those who spent the last 4 years disrespecting the law and conspiring against the country. Now there are no excuses, there is accountability. Brazil is telling the world that it will not give space to the coup”, said Randolfe.

On the day of the coup acts, the governor of the DF, Ibaneis Rocha, removed from office by Moraes, apologized to the heads of the Three Powers for what happened in Brasília, after condemning the radical actions.