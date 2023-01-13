The leader of the government in the National Congress, senator Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), presented this Thursday (12.jan.2023) to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) a request to investigate the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of Public Security for the DF Anderson Torres.

The petition was filed after the PF (Federal Police) it found, at Torres’ house, a draft for Bolsonaro to decree a State of Defense at the headquarters of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), in Brasília. read the full of the investigation request (146 KB).

The document was intended to change the result of the 2022 election, which resulted in the victory of the president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

In the lawsuit, Randolfe asks the Supreme Court to set up a new investigation to investigate Torres about the document found in his residence.

“It is also requested the inclusion of former minister Anderson Torres and former president Jair Messias Bolsonaro in the aforementioned inquiry, as investigated, for the full investigation of their responsibilities regarding the attempted coup d’état by means of a state of defense decree,” says the petition.

Bolsonaro’s former Minister of Justice had the preventive detention decreed by the minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Alexandre de Moraes, on Tuesday (10.jan). The determination responded to the representation presented by the director general of the PF, Andrei Rodrigues.

The magistrate had also ordered the PF to carry out a search and seizure of all Torres addresses. The former DF Public Security Secretary lives in Brasília, in the Jardim Botânico neighborhood. The agents left the scene with a package, placed in the corporation’s car.

The PGR (Attorney General’s Office) sent a request to the STF to open an investigation against Torres and the governor away from DF, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), on Tuesday (10.jan).

Torres is accused by the authorities of being silent about the acts of vandalism and break-ins to the headquarters of the Three Powers of the Republic in Brasilia on the 8th of January.