The vice president of Covid’s CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) in the Senate, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), said this Saturday (June 26, 2021) that he will forward criminal news to the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) against the President Jair Bolsonaro for the crime of malfeasance. Must send on Monday (30.jun).

In a video, the senator declared that President Jair Bolsonaro took no action when he learned of possible irregularities involving the purchase of Covaxin. In March, deputy Luis Miranda and his brother, a Ministry of Health servant, presented the president with suspicions involving the negotiations for the immunizing agent and reported the existence of internal pressures in the Ministry for the vaccine to be acquired.

“Even as a statement, the President of the Republic does not take any action, does not initiate an inquiry, does not ask for an investigation, nothing. In view of this serious event, I will be representing the Attorney General’s Office on Monday to report the crime of malfeasance committed by the President of the Republic.” declared in a video released by his office.

On this Friday (June 25), after the Miranda brothers’ testimonies to the CPI, Randolfe had already mentioned that the direction of the commission intended to inform the STF (Supreme Federal Court) that Bolsonaro committed a crime of malfeasance, for failing to report a crime of the which he learned.

“This crime so far is the minimum to be investigated. I’m sure the Parliamentary Inquiry Committee will investigate much more than that.”, said.

Randolfe also cited the fact that Luis Miranda reported that Bolsonaro suspected the involvement of Ricardo Barros, current government leader in the Chamber of Deputies, when he learned of the suspected irregularities. The deputy was Minister of Health from 2016 to 2018.

“We are faced with the following fact: a public servant with a public examination and his brother federal deputy take the news to the President of the Republic that there is an ongoing crime of corruption. The President of the Republic informs that he is aware of the author and that he is his leader in the Chamber of Deputies”, quoted Randolfe.

Barros replied in your twitter who did not participate in any negotiations regarding the purchase of Indian vaccines and said that he would be available for clarification.

