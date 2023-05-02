Leader of the Government in Congress says that the company committed a “possible infraction” by disclosing an article against the bill of fake news

The leader of the Government in Congress, senator Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), said this Monday (May 1, 2023) that he will ask the Where (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) the opening of an investigation against Google for “abuse of dominant position”. The congressman claims that the big tech made a “possible infringement against the economic order” by including the article “The fake news PL can make your internet worse” on the main page of the search engine.

Randolfe says he will ask the agency to block Google’s bank accounts and fine the platform up to 20% of gross revenue. “I will ask Cade, on a precautionary basis, to remove the content, refrain from reiterating similar practices and set a fine of a maximum amount of 20% of gross revenue, in addition to the precautionary blocking of Google bank accounts”wrote the senator in his Twitter profile.

Here’s the message:

O text mentioned by the senator is signed by the Director of Government Relations and Public Policy at Google in Brazil, Marcelo Lacerda. It argues that the PL (bill) 2,630 of 2020 “ends up protecting those who produce misinformation” It is “puts at risk the free access and distribution of content on the Internet”among other points.

The company has positioned itself against the proposal being discussed in the Chamber. On Thursday (27.Apr), the final version of the text was delivered by the project rapporteur, Orlando Silva (PC do B-SP), and contains 110 pages. Here’s the full (577 KB).

The bill of fake news should be voted on in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday (May 2).

BIG TECHS AGAINST FAKE NEWS PL

This is not the 1st time that Google has manifested itself against the so-called PL of fake news.

On the same date that Orlando Silva filed the bill, for example, the technology company published a letter saying that “the current text ended up deviating from its original objective of combating disinformation, hurriedly introducing new devices without broad discussion with society, even without going through the committees of the Chamber of Deputies”.

On Saturday (April 29), Google and Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, published new manifestos against the remuneration of journalism companies determined in the PL of fake news. According to the platforms, the approval of the text could encourage disinformation, instead of combating it.

Here is the full text published by the Google (375 KB) and by Goal (153 KB).