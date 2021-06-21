The vice president of Covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI), senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), celebrated this Monday (21) the receipt of the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19. “Happiness defines”, declared the senator in a publication on Twitter, in which he reinforced the importance of immunization in the fight against the virus. “Vaccines save lives,” he said.

In a photo shared on Twitter at the time of applying the dose, Randolfe holds a plaque with the names of actor and humorist Paulo Gustavo, civil engineer José Roberto de Matos Ricarino (Zé Ricarino) and his cousin Januário Victor, who died from the disease . “It is also our tribute to all the lives we lost”, wrote the senator. In the image, the parliamentarian also wears a T-shirt with the phrase: “Vaccine in the arm, food on the plate”.

“I will continue to fight for the vaccine to reach all Brazilians”, reinforced Randolfe, maintaining the posture he has been following in Covid’s CPI. The senator celebrated the importance of science in combating the disease. “Long live SUS! Long live science!”, he declared in the publication.

