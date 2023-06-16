Leader of the Government in Congress says that autonomy law provides for dismissal of BC president in case of non-compliance with goals

The leader of the Government in the National Congress, senator Radolf Rodrigues (no party-AP), raised the tone on Thursday (15.jun.2023) against the president of BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto.

In publications made in your twitter profileRandolfe suggested that the Senate needed to “Act” for “removing the debris from the stratospheric base interest rate” practiced by Campos Neto. And he pointed out that the law that gave autonomy to the Central Bank provides that the president of the monetary authority “may be dismissed when showing proven and recurrent insufficient performance to achieve the institution’s objectives”.

According to the senator, the current Selic rate of 13.75% would be contrary to the economic results presented by the government in the 1st semester, such as the 1.9% GDP growth (Gross Domestic Product) in the 1st quarter, the drop in inflation and the decrease in dollar price.

“You can’t accelerate the economy with the handbrake pulled by this exorbitant interest rate! It is the people who are being harmed.”criticized.

The comments add to other pinpricks from members of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to the practices adopted by the BC. On Wednesday (June 14), right after the risk agency S&P (Standard & Poor’s) improve its outlook for the Brazilian economy, Minister Fernando Haddad (Finance) said that, now, what was needed was the “Central Bank joins this effort” reducing the base interest rate.

The S&P rating is now BB- and could go up in the future. Here’s the full of the press release (446 KB, in English).

