Senator says that institute did not listen to anyone from Amapá when denying authorization to prospect for possible oil reserves

the senator Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP) criticized, in the early hours of this Thursday (May 18, 2023), the decision of the IBAMA (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) to deny an environmental license so that Petrobras can prospect the drilling of a well in the Brazilian Equatorial Margin, located from the coast of Amapá to Rio Grande do Norte.

At the twitterthe senator said that the institute “did not listen to the local government and any citizen” of State. “The people of Amapá want to have the right to be heard about the possible existence and eventual destination of our riches“, he spoke.

Randolfe stated that he will join efforts with the federal government so that, “in a technical, legal and responsible manner”, may lead Amapá to the “sustainable development”.

UNDERSTAND

On Wednesday (May 17), Ibama denied Petrobras an environmental license to prospect for the drilling of a well on the Brazilian Equatorial Margin in search of knowledge about the potential for oil exploration there.

According to the president of the institute, Antonio de Agostinho Mendonça (PSB), the application presents “Worrying inconsistencies” for safe operation in “high socio-environmental vulnerability”.

The region, included as one of the main focuses of the exploratory campaign in the Strategic Plan 2023-2027covers 5 sedimentary basins, which extend from the coast of Amapá to Rio Grande do Norte, and is 500 km from the mouth of the Amazon River.

Great expectations were placed on the sector, which came to be called “new pre-salt”. According to the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), internal studies indicate “high potential for making relevant discoveries of prospective resources”.

The development in the region, however, is strongly criticized by environmentalists, who predict possible harm to marine fauna and flora. Another concern concerns the characteristic sensitivity of ecosystems like this and its impact on the functioning of regional maritime currents. Read more in this report.