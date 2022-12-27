the senator Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP) asked this Monday (26.Dec.2022) to the president of Casa Alta, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), more information about suspects of having set up a explosive device on a road which gives access to Brasilia Airport. According to the senator, the suspects would have participated in a public hearing on November 30.

Among the information requested are: the names of those responsible for the public hearing and for the entry of participants. The senator also requests clarification on the presence of the suspects in a Senate office after the meeting.

“The National Congress, under no circumstances, can be a shelter for terrorists. This is unprecedented nonsense. We need to give an answer to the people and show that the House of Laws is not colluding, in any way, with these criminals “, said Randolf. Here’s the full (273 KB).

The public hearing in question was to discuss possible irregularities in the elections, mainly regarding the insertions of electoral propaganda. The request for the debate meeting at the Transparency, Inspection and Control Commission was authored by Senator Eduardo Girao (We can EC).

Among the participants at the time was the former head of the Federal Government’s Special Secretariat for Social Communication Fábio Wajngarten.

Last Saturday (Dec. 24), the PM (Military Police) and the Fire Department of the Federal District were called early in the morning to investigate the possibility of having an explosive device in a box found on the road that gives access to the airport of Brasilia.

The artifact, which was not blown up by the police, was collected and sent for expertise by the Civil Police of the Federal District. During the process, one of the access roads to the airport was blocked.

The agents arrested the suspect of having set up the explosive device. In a statement, businessman George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, 54, said the plan was “Start Chaos” that would lead to “decreation of the state of siege in the country”🇧🇷

According to George, the idea was to install explosives in at least 2 locations in the Federal District. A pump would be installed on poles near a power substation in Taguatinga, in the Federal District’s administrative region. The information was published by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo and later confirmed by other vehicles.