The leader of the government in Congress, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), announced this Monday, the 1st, that he had requested the opening of an administrative inquiry at the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) to investigate a possible violation of an economic order for abuse of position. dominance practiced by Google.

“In addition to the measures already announced by Minister @FlavioDino Justiça, I am representing CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) to open an administrative inquiry for possible violations against the economic order (Law 12,529/12) for abuse of a dominant position,” wrote Randofe on the social networks.

“I will ask CADE, on a precautionary basis, to remove the content, refrain from reiterating similar practices and set a fine of a maximum amount of 20% of gross revenues, in addition to the precautionary blocking of Google’s bank accounts”, added the senator.

Earlier, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, said he would call the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) to investigate the possibility of abusive practices committed by large technology companies, such as Google.

the calls big techs increased pressure against the vote on the Fake News bill. Google, specifically, included a link on its main page with the following sentence: “Fake news PL can make your internet worse”.

The pressure from companies, and from some parliamentarians, has been going on since last week, when the Chamber approved the urgent request for the Fake News Bill, a proposal that regulates social networks. The urgency, in practice, ensures that the matter is processed more quickly, since it dispenses with formalities and allows the text to be voted directly in plenary.

The companies, however, with the support of deputies, defended the installation of a special commission to analyze more deeply the merits of the proposal. The mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), rejected the request, which was even submitted by parliamentarians, and said that the matter had already been discussed for more than three years.

Although the Chamber approved the urgency, as agreed with party leaders, Lira had to use an internal regiment to reduce the necessary number of votes for approval – which, by absolute majority, would be 257.

This Tuesday, the 2nd, the president of the Chamber meets once again with leaders to assess whether to keep the merit vote for the same day, since, behind the scenes, it is calculated that there is a risk of defeat.