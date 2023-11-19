The government leader in Congress, senator Randolfe Rodrigues, stated this Sunday, the 19th, that the “results of the Argentine elections confirm that the advance of the extreme right, boosted by the networks, is a reality throughout the world”. The senator’s statement was made by the X network (formerly Twitter), when commenting on Javier Milei’s victory in the Argentine presidential elections. “May the history of courage, struggle and resistance of the Argentine people not diminish and, above all, democracy be respected by the new government, as it has been by its opponents. For us, in Brazil, there is a lesson and a warning. You have to be alert and strong!”



