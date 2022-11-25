Senator says bet on the result of the 1st game of the Brazilian football team was a guess of “optimism”

the senators Randolph Rodrigues (AP-Network) and Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA) this Thursday (24.Nov.2022) reached the result of the score of the 1st game of the Brazilian soccer team in the World Cup. Both bet that the score would be 2-0, with Brazil winning over Serbia.

🇧🇷The following is agreed: this one is the hot duo from the premiere to the end, from here to the 20th [de dezembro]”, said Randolfe in an interview with journalists at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), headquarters of the transitional government.

Watch (2min24s):

Part of the president-elect’s transition team, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), watched the game at the CCBB auditorium. Eliziane is part of the transition’s political council and Randolfe is part of the Regional Development working group. Journalists were also able to follow the match with the authorities and organized a “bolão”. Read the tips here.

Vice President-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), and the president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmannthey bet that the Brazilian team would win by 2 to 1. Randolfe called the predictions “pessimists🇧🇷

🇧🇷Two pessimists. Eliziane and I belong to the optimism and kindness team. They [Alckmin e Gleisi] they belong to the team of skepticism and reason. By the lottery, you understand who understands football here”, he said in a joking tone.

At halftime, when the score was still 0-0, the senator analyzed Brazil’s chances of winning in its debut. He declared that the history of Brazilian football was to almost always come out victorious in the 1st game of the world cup.

🇧🇷You saw that my analysis was successful, understand? We haven’t missed a premiere since 1974”, he declared.

Elizane said:doesn’t understand anything about football”, but who knows how to cheer and was right on the guess.

Still at halftime, Randolfe also said that since the player Neymar started to support President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the striker “it was never the same🇧🇷

Neymar left the field before the end of the game with ankle pain. Part of the transition team celebrated and said “bye” when the athlete was substituted. The group also cheered as Richarlison left the game. He was the author of the 2 goals of the match.

Watch (14s):