It has been almost 4 months since Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away, but the family still remembers him a lot. Recently, Randhir Kapoor arrived in the singing show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, where he told that he misses Rishi Kapoor a lot. He shared many interesting stories related to Rishi Kapoor.

Randhir Kapoor on the show said, ‘Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) was really a great artist. I used to be very happy to see his work. An actor should be like this. He loved his work and that’s why we fell in love with him as well as his films. I am sure co-stars of his films like Jitendra, Rakesh Roshan and Prem Chopra must also remember him like me.

‘I do not consume drugs, nor promote it’, Karan Johar’s statement on the charge against drugs

Randhir Kapoor told which film Rishi Kapoor is his favorite. He said, ‘I like his film Bobby very much. He did a brilliant job in the film at the age of 20. Whenever I see that film, I feel that I have fallen in love with him again. ‘

Varun Dhawan did corona test before returning to work, now waiting for report

He made his directorial debut in the film Aa Ab Laut Chale. He was quite nervous during that time. I liked the film very much and everyone who saw the film praised it. Chintu was a better friend than my brother. I wanted him to direct more films, but now I think he must be making it somewhere. ‘