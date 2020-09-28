Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda recently underwent foot surgery and has now returned to the world of workouts. Randeep Hooda has shared a video in which he is seen doing workouts with bandaged legs.

On Monday morning, ‘Sarabjit’ actor Randeep shared a video in which he is seen doing exercises with his trainer. Sharing this, Randeep wrote, ‘I am back on my feet! #BackToTheGrindMonday. Along with this, he has also thanked his trainer Shane D’Souza.



Let me tell you that Randeep got hurt in the right leg while playing a polo match about 12 years ago. During the polo match, the horse fell on his right foot, after which his foot was operated and plates and screws were inserted into it. These plates and screws were to be removed later, which could not be done due to some reason till now. Randeep underwent surgery in August last month.