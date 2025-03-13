He Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) is considered one of the most dangerous criminal groups in Mexico and the United States has it indicated as a terrorist. He was the main rival of the Sinaloa Cartel for the control of drug trafficking in the country and for the world. That ended in a war between both organizations that won those of Jalisco, who are considered today The most atrocious cartel in the history of Mexico.

The CJNG had an important installation in the town of Teuchitlán and not for drug treatment or storage. Is called Rancho Izaguirre And now it has been known that the cartel had transformed it into A training and extermination center with a crematorium, known as “The School of Terror.” They discovered it on March 6, members of the collective Jalisco seek warriorsan organization dedicated to the search for missing in Mexico, in the company of National Guard agents.

The president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, described the Discovery as “terrible.” The attorney general, Alejandro Gertz Manero, announced the beginning of a formal investigation on the case to clarify the background of what he described as a “critical” situation.

Everything is typical of the most atrocious of nightmares. Victims of this organization were there subject to torture and systematic disappearances. That is why they also had a clandestine crematorium. More than 400 shoes, clothing, suitcases, backpacks and human remains have been found.

The crematoriums were found in an area of ​​Teuchitlán that had already been combed by the authorities last September. So, they discovered that the place was An organized crime training centerThey arrested ten armed people and released two kidnapped.

How to get to Hell Izaguirre

Indira Navarro, representative of Jalisco seekers, says that hundreds of young people became recruited. Everyone arrived at Rancho Izaguirre attracted by appetizing job offers They then turned out to be a lie.





“We arrived at the bus center and offered us well paid jobs, But nothing was like they said“, has told one of these young people, who managed to escape, According to the newspaper The truth.

The newspaper account that the training that recruits They received at the ranch was divided into three phases:

Initial phase: the recruits were subjected to fights between them to demonstrate their strength. Those who did not resist were killed or died for extreme conditions.

or died for extreme conditions. Battlefield: Those who exceeded the first phase were sent to conflict zones such as Zacatecas and Michoacán, to participate in real clashes.

such as Zacatecas and Michoacán, to participate in real clashes. Advanced training: the survivors received Specialized Formation of Exmilitaries Colombians and “kaibiles” (elite soldiers of the Guatemala army).

“If you fought it there, they sent you to the guerrillas … If you got out of there, you already passed the second level,” said the survivor. Those who endured were forced to dig gravesplace a base of stones and bricks, and then the bodies of the murdered incinerate with gasoline. These graves were used several times before being sealed.





Navarro shared with the journalist Carmen Aristegui, On your YouTube channelthe statements of a ranch survivor, a woman who identified for security issues such as Maria. “Approximate of 1,500 people”, It was the response of this person when asked about the number of people who could die during the time he was in the facilities, approximately three years.

Among the described torture methods, one is in which animals were used. If the prisoners were discovered crying, They were thrown into a corral of hungry pigs. “You had to make a ball, because if not the pigs ate you,” said a survivor.

According to the story of some, In “The School of Terror” there were also children. Some of them were used for medical experiments in charge of doctors of the CJNG. And escaping was impossible. “I was looking for a way to kill me, but I couldn’t, because they didn’t give us weapons. If we said we wanted to go, they killed us,” Maria said.





Among the belongings found in Rancho Izaguirre draws attention a letter. In the brief letter you read: “My love if one day I do not return, I only ask you to remember how much I love you. And you say my anger, tantrincon and jealous. Jgl. Eduardo Lerma Nito, May 2, 2003, Cortázar, Guanajuato.”

Cannibalism in initiation tests

The thing about this ranch is surely the worst, but The CJNG trace by Jalisco is extensive and atrocious. “Only this year, massive graves have been discovered, clandestine extermination center, forced labor camp, and the infiltration of organized crime in the municipal police,” details Anna Karolina Chimiakco -director of CEPADcivil organism for the defense of human rights.

In August 2023, after the disappearance of five young people, a video spread in which alleged hitmen forced them to attack each other. Other practices attributed to them include the Canibalism during initiation tests.

Jalisco is the Mexican State with more missing, with almost 15,000, according to the National Search Commission. The phenomenon is mainly attributed to the presence of the CJNG poster. Mexico counts about 110,000 missingmost since 2006, when the government declared war to drug trafficking with military participation.