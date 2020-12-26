Highlights: Concerned over the news of kidney failure of Lalu Prasad Yadav, youth reached Ranchi from Bihar

Youth Sanjeev Yadav wishes to donate kidney for Ranchi Reach Lalu Prasad

Sanjeev said – will give one kidney to Lalu and will do politics with the help of one kidney

Ravi Sinha, Ranchi

In various cases of fodder scam, a youth rushed to Rims Ranchi (Ranchi RIMS) on Saturday from Bihar (Bihar) worried about the news of kidney failure of Sajayfta RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Lalu Prasad Yadav). Sanjeev Yadav, an MSC pass man from Vaishali district of Bihar, reached Ranchi and expressed his desire to donate a kidney for Lalu Prasad (Lalu Yadav).

Sanjeev Yadav is a fan of Lalu

Speaking to reporters outside the Paying Ward at RIMS campus in Ranchi, Sanjeev Yadav said that since he had come to know through the media that his leader Lalu Prasad had a bad kidney, he was very restless, so donating the kidney They have reached Ranchi for

Also read: Invitation to CM Hemant Soren of Jharkhand from Harvard University, know what is the reason

Sanjeev, who arrived to deliver the kidney to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, is also interested in politics. He is a fan of Lalu and wants to do politics in Bihar.

Also read- Tej Pratap Yadav shrugged off JDU, said- Nitish Kumar’s government in Bihar is going to fall soon

Will do politics with the help of a kidney: Sanjeev

Sanjeev says that he will give one kidney to Lalu and will do politics only with the help of one kidney. Sanjeev has two brothers. There are other family members in the house. Sanjeev sees his future in politics itself. He also said that he does not want to get married and wants to spend his life in the service of the people. For this, they are willing to sacrifice everything.