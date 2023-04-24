known as the king of tropical fruitshe mango It is one of the most produced products in the Mexican fields.
Mango has important minerals and antioxidants and is delicious on its own or prepared as fresh water or chopped fruit with chili.
That is why on this occasion we will give you advice on how to ripen freshly cut or green mangoes that you buy in the supermarket in less time.
This method was disclosed by a retail producer in TikTok, who revealed the tip to mature this product. The farmer is known as Rolo Quisque and has gone viral for giving tips related to the field.
The product mentioned that the first thing to do is harvest the green mango so that it can be deposited in a large container where we can pour water.
He added that when cutting mangoes, the next thing to do is wash the mangoes well with soap and water, since the most important thing for a mango to mature is “remove its resin well”.
After that you must wrap the product in a blanket to leave them in the sunlight for about three days. This time will be enough for the mango to be ready to eat.
