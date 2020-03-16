Bollywood celebrities often appear on their expensive cars and bikes on the streets of Mumbai. However, at times these celebrities are also seen cycling. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor has appeared on one of his new electric bicycles. This e-bike of red color is very beautiful and attractive but knowing its price will fly anyone’s senses because this bicycle is more expensive than a motorbike.

According to the reports, the price of this new e-cycle of Ranbir Kapoor is around 1.5 lakh rupees. The wide tires of this bicycle and the quality of its foldable make it different from its other e-cycles. It has even been heard that Alia Bhatt has gifted this cycle to Ranbir. Actually, the company that made this bicycle had tagged Alia with the picture of this cycle on its official page.



Talking about the workfront, Ranbir Kapoor last appeared in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic ‘Sanju’ and the film was a superhit. Now 2 movies of Ranbir Kapoor are to come, which have been discussed since many days. In ‘Shamshera’ he will be seen alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Apart from this, he will also appear in Ayan Mukerji’s film ‘Brahmastra’ which stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.