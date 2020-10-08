Explain that this bungalow named Krishna Raj is named after Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Kapoor. It is being told that Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor had arrived to take stock of the ongoing work in the bungalow.
Ranbir Kapoor celebrates birthday with Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor has his birthday on 28 September with his lady love Alia Bhatt. Apart from this, family members including Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were present at the birthday party. Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor shared photos on social media.
Upcoming movies of Ranbir Kapoor
Talking about the workfront, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’. In this film, he will screen space with Alia Bhatt for the first time. The director of this science fiction drama is Ayan Mukherjee. Apart from the film ‘Brahmastra’, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen working in the film ‘Shamshera’.
