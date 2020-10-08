Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recently celebrated his 38th birthday. He was seen traveling on a fancy cycle in Bandra on Thursday. Ranbir Kapoor was seen stepping out of the Krishna Raj bungalow (Kapoor family’s house). The actor was also accompanied by his mother Neetu Kapoor. In this way Ranbir Kapoor resorted to eco-friendly ride.

Krishna Raj went to bungalow mother-son

Explain that this bungalow named Krishna Raj is named after Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Kapoor. It is being told that Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor had arrived to take stock of the ongoing work in the bungalow.



Ranbir Kapoor celebrates birthday with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor has his birthday on 28 September with his lady love Alia Bhatt. Apart from this, family members including Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were present at the birthday party. Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor shared photos on social media.

Upcoming movies of Ranbir Kapoor

Talking about the workfront, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’. In this film, he will screen space with Alia Bhatt for the first time. The director of this science fiction drama is Ayan Mukherjee. Apart from the film ‘Brahmastra’, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen working in the film ‘Shamshera’.