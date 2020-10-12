Apart from acting, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is very conscious about his fitness. He never misses his workout session. Meanwhile, a video of Ranbir is becoming fiercely viral on social media. In the video, he is seen cycling.

It can be seen in the video that Ranbir is enjoying cycling on the streets of Mumbai. During this time, he is wearing a face mask to protect against Corona. In the video, he is seen in a full-sleeved T-shirt in gray color and black lowers. Ranbir’s fans are liking this video a lot.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor was seen riding a fancy automatic bicycle. In fact, he was spotted with this bicycle outside Dadaji’s house in Pali Hill, Mumbai, whose renovation work is going on. Mother Neetu Cooper was also with him during this time. While Ranbir Kapoor arrived by bicycle to watch the renovation work of the house, Neetu Cooper came by car.

(Video Credit – Viral Bhayani Instagram)

According to the report, this bicycle owned by Ranbir Kapoor belongs to the Copenhagen company. This bicycle can also be folded and its price is being said to be 58 thousand rupees. A video is going viral on social media, in which it can be seen that Ranbir and Neetu walk out of the house together. Both were seen wearing masks on their faces. After this, Ranbir left his bicycle. While there, mother Neetu sits in her car and leaves.

Talking about the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the next film Brahmastra. This superhero film is being directed by Ayan Mukherjee. In this, Ranbir’s opposite Alia Bhatt will be seen. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna are also an important part of this film.