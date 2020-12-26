In the Bollywood industry, Christmas celebrations are going on at the moment and there are spots going on at the celeb party. After the Christmas lunch of the Kapoor family, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have now joined Sony Rajdan and Mahesh Bhatt’s Christmas dinner. Apart from these two, other people also made their presence in the party.

Christmas dinner was hosted by Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor along with her husband Bharat Sahni and her daughter Samara attended the party. At the same time, sister Shaheen Bhatt and father Mahesh Bhatt from Alia Bhatt’s family were also present in the party. Ayan Mukherjee, a close friend and director of Ranbir Kapoor, was also at the Christmas party.

Riddhima Kapoor shared photos

Riddhima Kapoor has shared pictures of her Christmas celebrations on the story of her Instagram account. At the same time, Alia Bhatt has also shared the picture of her mother and sister on the story of her Instagram account.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor revealed about his marriage with Alia Bhatt in an interview. He had said that if the corona epidemic had not been a problem, he might have been tied up in marriage. He also said that he wants to accomplish this goal in his life as soon as possible.