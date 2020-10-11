Ranbir Kapoor is considered one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. However, Ranbir Kapoor has done very few films and many actresses have not appeared on screen with him yet. Shraddha Kapoor is also one of these actresses. Shraddha is also considered to be one of the fast emerging talented actresses of Bollywood. But now finaly Ranbir-Shraddha pair will soon be seen on screen.

It is reported that Ranbir Kapoor, who has made super hit films like ‘Pyaar Ka Panchnama’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, is working on Luv Ranjan’s next film. It is now learned that Luv Ranjan has finalized the name of Ranbir’s opposite Shraddha Kapoor for this film. It will be a romantic comedy film which has been discussed for a long time but no specific information was available about its cast. So much so that fans will now eagerly wait to see Ranbir and Shraddha’s pair.



Talking about the workfront, Ranbir Kapoor last appeared in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic ‘Sanju’. Now Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming films are ‘Shamshera’ with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and ‘Brahmastra’ with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Talking about Shraddha Kapoor, she was last seen in ‘Baaghi 3’ opposite Tiger Shroff. The film flopped due to a corona virus attack. Earlier, Shraddha’s superhit film was ‘Chhichhore’ with Sushant Singh Rajput.

