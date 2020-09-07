There was a time when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were rumored to be dating the hottest topics in Bollywood corridors. However, ever since the affair of both of them is confirmed, this topic has ended. At the same time, Alia Bhatt also confirmed her and Ranbir’s relationship in an episode of Karan Johar’s show ‘Koffee with Karan’, where she arrived with Deepika Padukone.

Talk about Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’, then Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen romancing on screen for the first time. In this film, Amitabh Bachchan and Mauni Roy (Maouni Roy) will also be seen sharing the screen with them. According to the news, this film will be released in the next year i.e. 2021. When this film is released, everyone will get news, but today we will talk about Ranbir and Alia’s income here.

We all know that Alia Bhatt’s name was also included in the 100 highest-grossing celebrities in the year 2019 Forbes list. Alia earned Rs 59.21 crore last year after the success of her film ‘Gully Boy’ last year. At the same time, Karan Johar’s film ‘Kalank’ (Kalank) was also released last year even though this film did not run at the box office but it was also a big project. Apart from films, Frutti is also the face of brands like Uber Rights, Flipkart.

Talk about Ranbir Kapoor, even though there is no release of Ranbir’s film in the year 2019, but he earned huge amount from his block buster film ‘Sanju’ (Sanju) released in the year 2018. At the same time, according to the news, Ranbir takes 4 to 5 crores for a brand endorsement. Ranbir Kapoor is also the face of 10 big brands, due to which he earned 45 crores in the year 2019. Overall, Ranbir and Alia’s combined earnings last year were 104.21 crore.