Bollywood’s famous director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is very busy with his upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. At the same time, in this film Gangubai will be seen playing Alia Bhatt, the character of Kathiawadi. Alia Bhatt is in the lead role in this film. According to sources, it has been reported that Sanjay is preparing to remake the classical film Baiju Bawra and now wants to cast Ranbir Kapoor in place of Ranveer Singh in this film.

Ranveer Singh was cast earlier in the film. Earlier, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have worked in the film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat. But now the news is coming that for the film Baiju Babra, Ranbir Kapoor is not Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s choice.

Sources associated with the film have claimed that earlier Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra was in talks with Ranveer Singh for the main lead, but that could not happen. Now Bhansali is going to work with Ranbir Kapoor once again. Actually, the film has two lead characters. One is Baiju Bawra and the other is Tansen.

Let us tell you, Ranbir Kapoor made his Bollywood debut 13 years ago with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Saawariya. Sonam Kapoor was seen with Ranveer in this film. This was the debut film of both of them. Even though Sanwariya could not show anything special at the box office, but Ranbir Kapoor’s work was very much liked.