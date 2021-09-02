Mahmoud Ismail Badr (Oman)

Those who follow the experience of the Jordanian plastic artist, Rana Hatamleh, find that she is working hard to preserve the identity of the place and its local environment, as a cultural heritage, so that it does not fall from the collective memory. Based on the “humanization” of the rigid in nature, transforming him into human worlds full of aesthetics and the magic of color harmony, making him live long in the visual perception, as we find in her exhibition “Spaces” currently held at the “Phoenix Gallery” in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

The “sea theme” was manifested by its rituals and climate in a group of paintings, its hero, a “blue whale” pointing with his kinetic leaps towards dark polluted water, to a special thought of Hatamala, who sends messages from the shades of her colors and her composite humanity to this case, messages of condemnation to the world for the pollution caused by humans in The marine environment and nature, on the other hand, is reflected in the theme of human communication with nature in black and white paintings, according to the trilogy of man, animal and nature, such as her painting that depicts a girl looking at a calm cat sitting on the fence and the painting that depicts a young man embracing a horse with sad eyes, while a broken bird sits on a horse’s head White, which are paintings that adopted the style of the cubist school, in identifying with religious occasions, such as the investment of “the crescent” to display a symbolic image that refers to the rituals and traditions of the East, where the “crescent” often refers to the feasts of Muslims and the Hijri calendar, then paintings inspired by her rural town “Al-Hosn” North Amman, in plastic documentation of the environment, place, old houses, museums, churches and traditional tools such as rugs, coffee pots and pottery jars used to cool water in the Bedouin community.

In addition, Hathala told Al-Ittihad: “My dialogue with places and listening to them through the painting represents for me a national project that refreshes my memory on the one hand, and preserves for people their popular heritage and cultural identity on the other. I do not feel that I am alive except when I am in A special case with the place represented by the earth, the basis of the universe.”

And she adds: “Creativity is a real moment of labor, a birth that does not wait for any form of protocols, so the ideas of the creator should not fall under the mantle of pretentiousness and the fabrication of colors and ideas outside the space of time according to the fashions of painting in the world.” She points out that the pain of the place when painted in a painting, it shortens the pain of the world, touching stones, for example, and turning this case into a work of art in visual memory, is the goal of renewal and hijacking the unique snapshot that lives in the visual perception for a long time.