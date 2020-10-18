Bahubali fame superstar Rana Daggubati is celebrating his wife Mihika Bajaj’s honeymoon after marriage these days and he has shared a picture of it on social media which is becoming very fast. In this picture going viral, Rana Daggubati and Mihika are seen spending quality time with each other in a very beautiful style.

After seeing the pictures, it can be guessed that both of them have gone on vacation somewhere. In this photo, Mihika is seen in Monokini, while Rana is seen putting a hat on the head. However, both of them have not revealed where they have gone to roam. People are loving this photo of Rana and Mihika. He is getting rave reactions from the fans on this. Along with this, many celebrities are also seen making fun comments on this picture.

Let me tell you that Rana and Mihika got engaged in May this year and after that they got married on August last. The event of this wedding was quite spectacular but there were very few people. The pictures of both the wedding and the engagement became viral on social media, after which the fans are also eagerly waiting for their honeymoon pictures.

