Mihika Bajaj has shared a picture on her Instagram account. In this, she is seen with Rana Daggubati. There is no mention of when and where the photo was taken. At the same time, the fans of both are speculating that this picture may be of couple’s honeymoon. Please tell that Rana Daggubati has shared the same picture on the story of his Instagram account.
Took place in august Rana and Mihika wedding
Let us tell you that Rana Daggubati and Mihika Bajaj got engaged in May and married in August. Due to the Corona epidemic, only close relatives and friends were involved in their marriage. The wedding photos of the two went viral on social media.
This is how Rana Daggubati met Mihika Bajaj
Rana Daggubati had told that he met Mihika Bajaj at Venkatesh’s daughter Ashrita’s wedding and they fell in love. Let’s say that Rana Daggubati’s wife Mihika Bajaj runs an event management company in Hyderabad.
