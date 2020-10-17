The first picture is going viral after the wedding of South film industry star Rana Daggubati and his wife Mihika Bajaj. Mihika Bajaj has shared the picture on social media with her husband Rana Daggubati. Both look very happy on this picture.

Mihika Bajaj shared photo

Mihika Bajaj has shared a picture on her Instagram account. In this, she is seen with Rana Daggubati. There is no mention of when and where the photo was taken. At the same time, the fans of both are speculating that this picture may be of couple’s honeymoon. Please tell that Rana Daggubati has shared the same picture on the story of his Instagram account.



Took place in august Rana and Mihika wedding

Let us tell you that Rana Daggubati and Mihika Bajaj got engaged in May and married in August. Due to the Corona epidemic, only close relatives and friends were involved in their marriage. The wedding photos of the two went viral on social media.

This is how Rana Daggubati met Mihika Bajaj

Rana Daggubati had told that he met Mihika Bajaj at Venkatesh’s daughter Ashrita’s wedding and they fell in love. Let’s say that Rana Daggubati’s wife Mihika Bajaj runs an event management company in Hyderabad.