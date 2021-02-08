Rana Al-Nebari, Director General of the Scientific Center in the State of Kuwait, told “Al-Ittihad”:

The presence of an Arab probe between an international race to the Red Planet

It is a defining moment for the region

The mission of “Probe of Hope” will provide mechanisms for studying science and creating new sectors for development

Arab space cooperation contributes to the movement of industry and technologies outside our atmosphere

The study of Mars is important in relation to many aspects of humanity’s future

Explaining that the journey of the probe of hope is important to achieve this dream

It’s timed through a window that reduces cost and distance between Earth and Mars

Ideally, it occurs in a cycle that comes every 26 months.