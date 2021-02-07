Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Rana Al-Nebari, Director General of the Scientific Center in the State of Kuwait, said that the presence of an Arab probe in the race for Mars is a milestone for the region, and that Arab space cooperation is more than cooperation in science, and it is participation in industry and development, indicating that this cooperation between Arab countries and peoples in the sector Space will grow exponentially and drive industry and technologies beyond our atmosphere.

She told Al-Ittihad: The study of Mars is important in many aspects of humanity’s future. Because it is the first planet that humans have been able to study closely other than Earth, and there is the possibility of living in another planet, explaining that the journey of the Hope Probe is important to achieve this dream, as it is timed through a window that reduces the cost and the distance between Earth and Mars and ideally occurs in a cycle that comes every 26 Months.

She indicated that the existence of an Arab probe between an international race to the Red Planet is a decisive moment for the region, as only a very few countries have been able to reach the Red Planet so far, which highlights the development in the region with regard to our expertise and workforce, as well as a great opportunity. For the region to start working in a new sector.

She added: This mission will now provide mechanisms to study science and create new sectors for development, not only for the United Arab Emirates, but for the entire region, for example, at the Scientific Center, this provides us with opportunities to interact with youth and schools in new ways, and perhaps even an opportunity to meet someone The engineers who worked in the probe at the Emirates Space Agency, thus inspiring our children to work in this sector that will play an important role in our future.

She said: When the center launched the Space Month event for the first time in October 2018, we were aware of the importance of space, not only for the sustainability of Kuwait and the region, but also as an educational source and source of inspiration for Kuwait’s youth and the opportunities that will be available to them in space to be a generation of innovators and producers.

She added: “We were fortunate to host representatives from the Emirates Space Agency to discuss the agency’s goals and activities, in addition to Emirati student Alia Al Mansoori, who inspired many Kuwaiti students to try to conduct an experiment in space, as the Scientific Center recently organized the first Kuwaiti scientific experiment to reach the International Space Station. As a result, inspiration and the experience of the UAE in this field ».

Al-Nibari said: The Scientific Center aims to be part of the trend towards space science, with a focus on building a more sustainable future for the country in the global economy, explaining that space exploration opportunities were not available in the region in the past, as space exploration was limited to a few countries. The lucky one, but the investment of Arab countries and institutions in the field of science means more opportunities for the scientific center to spread science and inspire our youth, especially with regard to this probe, which is a pride of Arab achievement, and this in turn will provide them with information that we can share with them as a center for simplified education.