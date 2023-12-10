Rana: “We invested 700 million in Made in Italy”

The CEO of the Rana Group, Gian Luca Rana, shares his company’s vision and growth path in an exclusive interview with Corriere della Sera. Founded 62 years ago in San Giovanni Lupatoto by his father Giovanni, the Rana Group has demonstrated constant determination in pursuing its mission of positive impact on communities and territories. Rana, currently in Chicago where the group owns two factories, stresses the importance of looking beyond the numbers. “The numbers for a company like ours are important, but they are functional to the vision we want to carry forward. The impact we want to have on the communities, on the territories. I think that if an analyst were to look at us in depth he would struggle to understand all this Our values. The Frog of the future? Capable of doubling every five years,” says Rana.



The heart and roots of the company are in Italy, where the Rana Group continues to invest significantly. Rana points out that more than half of future investments will go to Italy, a way to give back to the country that shaped the company’s DNA. San Giovanni Lupatoto hosts the Rana Group’s Global Research Center, indicating an enduring commitment to innovation and development. In a period that many define as uncertain, the Rana Group continues to invest in quality, curiosity and technology. Rana points out that, in these ten years, the company has invested 700 million and plans to invest another 300 according to the plan. The obsession with quality is evident in the way plants are modernized in various Italian locations.

Rana comments on the 78 million agreement with the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, which provides public resources for 10 million. “We were surprised when they were granted to us. It was a surprise, perhaps precisely because it represents consideration for who we are”, says Rana. The agreement is not just a question of financing, but symbolizes the recognition of a resilient, family-run and combative company that represents Made in Italy in 67 countries. Rana emphasizes that the Rana Group does not just look at market parameters and indicators, but aims to build a bigger enterprise to give more opportunities to more people. Its approach is generational, with 300 million in new investments reflecting this long-term vision.

Change in the food market is a constant for the Rana Group. To be recognized mainly for fresh filled pasta, it now represents less than half of turnover. The key to success is the ability to look beyond and venture into new sectors. “We really believe in the commercial we made ‘The good that goes beyond’. The Rana of the future is a group that can double every five years”, says Rana. Despite the financial success, Rana insists that respecting tradition can be achieved through technology, but without the human factor, technology alone does not go very far. The company is focused on a social sustainability approach, involving employees in the process and building a dynamic team. The interview reveals the soul of the family business, which Rana defends from accusations of being closed to the market. “We are bearers of values ​​that the financial market is not always able to graspe”, says Rana. Obsessed with quality and guided by a vision of social sustainability, the Rana Group demonstrates that, in addition to numbers, it is the intrinsic values ​​and human dedication that fuel lasting success.

