The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, on July 2 live on Instagram (owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation), denied rumors about his illness.

“An interesting life, life in general is interesting when it is short. Therefore, we do not want to live long anyway. We will live briefly but with dignity,” Kadyrov said.

State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov is also present in the video with him. A few days ago, information spread on the Web that the head of Chechnya allegedly fell seriously ill, and Delimkhanov disappeared.

Earlier the same day, Kadyrov reported that a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the 95th separate assault brigade of the air assault troops of Ukraine had been defeated near Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic. He added that the command of the Ukrainian army deceived its fighters and sent them to occupy supposedly empty trenches and a dugout.

On June 14, Adam Delimkhanov, after rumors on the Web, said that everything was fine with him, and expressed words of support to everyone who was worried about him. Ramzan Kadyrov later assured that Delimkhanov was healthy and had not been injured. He criticized Ukrainian propaganda for fakes and disrespect for his audience.