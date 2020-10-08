President Ram Nath Konvid, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grief on the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday. Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Paswan died at the age of 74 on Thursday. Kovind mourned his death, saying that Paswan was the voice of the downtrodden and fought for the benefit of the marginalized.

The President tweeted, “The country has lost a visionary leader with the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. He is counted among the most active and longest serving MPs. He was a public servant who spoke out loud to the underprivileged and continued to fight for the marginalized. ”

Prime Minister Modi said, “I have no words to express sorrow. There has been a void created in our country which will probably never be filled. “He said,” Ram Vilas Paswan ji’s death is a personal loss for me. I have lost a friend, valuable colleague and a personality who was very passionate about ensuring a life of honor for every poor person. ”

Praising the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party, who has made a special identity in politics with hard work and perseverance, the Prime Minister said that Paswan, as a youth leader, strongly opposed the attack and atrocities on democracy during the Emergency. He said, “He was an outstanding parliamentarian and minister who contributed significantly in policy areas.”

In his condolence message, Vice President Naidu said that he was an exemplary leader who served the people and the country till his last breath. He said that Paswan was an outstanding parliamentarian and always strived for the empowerment of marginalized people.

Expressing grief over the demise of the Union Minister, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that the poor and downtrodden sections of the country have lost their lofty political voice. He tweeted, “The news of Ram Vilas Paswan ji’s untimely demise is sad. The poor-downtrodden lost a strong political voice today. My condolences to his family members. ”

Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in a series of tweets saying, “His shortage in Indian politics and the Union Cabinet will always remain and the Modi government will be committed to fulfill his poor welfare and Bihar’s dream of development.”

He said that the mind is extremely distressed by the death of Paswan, who always struggles for the welfare and rights of the poor and the deprived. In his political life, he always kept national interest and public welfare paramount.

Shah said, “His death has created a void in Indian politics.”

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “Ram Vilas Paswan ji has been my mother’s neighbor for years and we had a personal relationship with her family.” The news of his demise is deeply sad. My deepest condolences to Chirag ji and all the family members. We are with you in this sad hour. ”

Randeep Surjewala, the Congress’s chief spokesperson, tweeted, “The shock of Ram Vilas Paswan ji came as a shock.” Paswan ji made a deep impression in the country’s politics and raised the voice of the underprivileged. “He played an active role in the eradication of poverty in the UPA government with Sonia Gandhi and Dr. Manmohan Singh.” A passionate tribute. ”

Expressing grief over Paswan’s death, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “Ram Vilas Paswan was a big signature of Indian politics.” He was a prolific speaker, popular politician, skilled administrator, strong organizer and a very affable personality.

He said, “My (Paswan) death has hurt me personally. His death is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. “West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted,” Very sad to hear the news of Ram Vilas Paswan ji’s death. He was a senior political leader and a longtime MP. My condolences to the family, colleagues and their fans. “

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted, “Sad to know about the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan ji. He was a great leader of Indian politics who has contributed a lot towards the development of the country.” He said, “My heartfelt condolences to the heartbroken family and their well-wishers in this hour of grief.”

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed deep condolences over Paswan’s demise and said he had been a long-time MP. His contribution to public life will always be remembered. In his condolence message on Twitter, he said, “My condolences are with his family in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace. Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu has expressed deep sorrow and grief over Paswan’s demise and said that he was a skilled politician and had been in Parliament for many decades. He said, “He was known as the representative of Dalits and backward. He prayed that God grant peace to his soul and give his family the strength to bear this suffering. ”