Union Minister and veteran leader of Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas Paswan has passed away. Son Chirag Paswan has given this information through a tweet. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar’s CM Nitish Kumar have mourned Paswan’s death. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lamented that Paswan was a big signature of Indian politics. We had a very old relationship with him. I have personally been saddened by his death.In his condolence message, the Chief Minister of Bihar said that Ram Vilas Paswan was a rich orator, popular politician, skilled administrator, strong organizer and very affable personality. He was first elected a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 1969. He was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Hajipur in 1977. His victory was also recorded in the world record.

Lalu Yadav’s tweet – I’m very sorry

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has also expressed grief over the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan. He tweeted and said that I am very sorry to hear the sad news of untimely demise of Rambilas Bhai. The unbroken relationship of the past 45 years and all the social, political battles fought with them are floating in the eyes. Rambilas brother, you left early. I am not in a position to say anything more than this. ॐ Peace ॐ.

Sushil Modi said- irreparable damage to Bihar politics

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has expressed grief over the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Describing Paswan’s death as irreparable damage to the politics of Bihar, he has prayed to the God for the peace of the departed soul. Sushil Modi has said in his condolence message that he has been in touch with Paswan for more than 30 years. Whichever department he was a minister, he left an indelible mark and always worked for the whole country and Bihar. The people of Bihar can never forget their contribution. Paswan was a Dalit leader who always kept his politics in coordination and coordination with all sections of society. For this reason, along with the Dalits and the backward, they also got the support of the Savarnas.

Mangal Pandey expressed grief, said- My parents were like

Health Minister Mangal Pandey has condoled the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Expressing his condolences, he said that his death has caused irreparable damage in the political world, which is difficult to compensate in the near future. His departure is a deep push for the country. I had a deep affection with him and my parents were equal. His struggle in parliamentary politics for more than five decades cannot be forgotten. May God grant the departed soul to the bereaved family in this hour of peace and sorrow.

Tejashwi Yadav said- We are all very sorry and extremely sad

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav has deeply mourned the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. He said that he was an established politician of the country. Knowing the news of his death, we are all very sad and heartbroken. Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said that his relationship with our family was very deep and close. He was the guardian of all of us. His death has caused irreparable damage to the social and political world. May his soul rest in peace. Give family and well-wishers the power to bear grief in this hour of grief.

Rabri Devi said- today the stove will not burn in our house

Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi said in the tweet, ‘I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Venerable Ram Vilas Paswan. He had a family relationship for decades. Today the stove will not burn in our house. May his soul rest in peace.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh expressed grief

Giriraj Singh said that the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan, a pioneer of Indian politics and Union Minister, has been reported. The death of such a social warrior is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. Let Mahadev place his soul in your shrine.

Fadnavis said – we lost a humanitarian leader

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP’s election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis has deeply mourned the sudden demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. He said that we have lost a humanitarian leader with the death of Ram Vilas Paswan. His contribution to the poor, the underprivileged will always be remembered. Expressing his condolences, Devendra Fadnavis said that, knowing about the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan was extremely sad. For many decades he ruled the hearts of the people. He was the leader who changed the politics of Bihar. He represented in Parliament about 9 times. He was very humble, simple and always ready to help people. I have always met him on many issues related to Maharashtra, every time he would meet very positively. His struggle for the upliftment of the poor and the underprivileged will always be remembered. My heartfelt tribute to this great leader. My condolences to his family and millions of activists.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said – Paswan was a strong leader of the socialist movement

Veteran BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, through a tweet, expressed his immense condolences and tribute to the demise of Union Minister and founder of Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas Paswan. He said that Ram Vilas Paswan was an ardent leader of the country’s socialist movement and devoted his entire life to the welfare of Dalits and the marginalized. Ram Vilas was a senior minister in the Government of India. I was the Minister of State for Coal Mines for the first time in Atalji’s government. His death is an irreparable loss to the country. My humble tribute.

Sanjay Jaiswal said – The end of an era of Indian politics

Bihar BJP State President Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal said that the news of the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan is going to pierce his heart. His death is the end of an era of Indian politics. God grant them space in their shrines. ॐ peace !!

Ram Vilas Paswan always fought for the rights of the underprivileged: Raghuvar Das

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and veteran BJP leader Raghuvar Das has mourned the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan. He wrote in the tweet, ‘I am sorry for the demise of Union Minister and Jananeta Ram Vilas Paswan. May God grant them space in their deeds and give their families the power to bear this suffering. He always fought for the rights of the underprivileged. His departure is a big loss for Indian politics. It is not possible to compensate for the void in Indian politics due to his death. He had a special attachment with Jharkhand. During our government in Jharkhand, at the center, he showed a personal interest in making the benefits of every scheme of his ministry available to Jharkhand. In the Corona era, Ram Vilas Paswan acted with the compassion “No poor starving in the country”. His passing is a personal loss for me. May his soul rest in peace. ‘