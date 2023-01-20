capitals (agencies)

Germany confirmed that no decision was taken during the meeting of the Western allies in Ramstein yesterday, regarding the delivery of heavy tanks to Ukraine.

New German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the issue was “discussed” between Ukraine’s allies meeting in Ramstein in western Germany, but “no decision was taken,” adding, “We cannot say when a decision will be taken and what the decision will be regarding the Leopard tanks.” . And he stressed on the sidelines of the meeting of defense ministers and military leaders from about 50 countries that “opinions are not identical.” Pistorius stressed that the prevailing impression that Germany alone refuses to deliver tanks to Kiev is a “wrong” impression.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the allies meeting in Germany to expedite shipments of heavy weapons to his country, especially tanks and long-range missiles, in support of Kiev in its upcoming decisive battles against Russia.

“You can launch a large-scale supply operation,” Zelensky said via video at the opening of the meeting of the parties supporting Ukraine at the US air base Ramstein in southwestern Germany, adding, “I can thank you hundreds of times for the support you have previously provided.” The Kremlin responded immediately, stressing that the tank shipments would not change the situation on the ground.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “The importance of delivering such weapons or its ability to change anything should not be exaggerated. This will not change anything in terms of the Russian side’s progress towards achieving its goals,” accusing Western countries of “clinging to a tragic illusion of Ukraine’s ability to achieve victory on the ground.” battle.”

In turn, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called for an increase in military assistance to Kiev, saying, “We must make a greater effort, as the stage is decisive and pivotal in Ukraine,” stressing the continuation of support, while announcing the largest US aid since the beginning of the crisis.

The United States announced a new tranche of military aid to Ukraine worth $2.5 billion, which includes hundreds of armored vehicles of various types, but does not include heavy Abrams tanks. The new tranche includes 59 Bradley armored vehicles, which will be added to the 50 light armored vehicles of this type that were pledged on January 6, as well as 90 Stryker armored personnel carriers, which “will provide Ukraine with two armored brigades,” the Pentagon said in a statement. This brings the total US military aid to Ukraine to $26.7 billion since the crisis began on February 24.

In addition, Friday’s meeting is the third in the formula known as “Ramstein” since the beginning of the crisis, during which defense ministers and senior military officials from about 50 countries meet.

On the ground, Moscow tightened the screws on the strategic city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, after it took control of Klichevka.

Yesterday, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that its forces had taken control of Klichevka, which is located south of Bakhmut, after they captured Solidar, to the northeast of Bakhmut, last week.

Meanwhile, the Russian authorities deployed air defense systems facilities in and around Moscow, following several drone attacks.

The deployments come after military bases in Saratov and Rizan, about 500 kilometers from the capital, Moscow, were hit by drones, according to informed officials.