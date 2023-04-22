Ramstein Meeting | Ukraine was not promised fighter jets

The US representatives emphasized that the strengthening of a functional air defense is currently the most important thing for Ukraine.

for Ukraine representatives of more than 50 countries providing military aid met again on Friday in Ramstein, Germany. There were no big surprises from the meeting, for example no promises about the Western F-16 fighters that Ukraine wanted.

Although, for example, the Minister of Defense of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen said that he hastened the decision in discussions with the allies on whether the training of Ukrainian pilots for the fighter model should start anyway.

At their press conference, the representatives of the United States, which leads the Ramstein group, emphasized that strengthening the air defense operating from the country is currently the most important thing for Ukraine.

“That was the theme today: anti-aircraft, anti-aircraft, anti-aircraft”, the commander of the armed forces Mark Milley tightly.

According to the general, air defense operating from the ground is the fastest and most effective way to achieve the goal, which is that Ukraine continues to control its own airspace. He pointed out that thanks to air defense, the Russians have not been able to fly in Ukrainian airspace until now.

Ukraine said earlier this week that it had received the first Patriot anti-aircraft battery.

Ukraine’s military support is also progressing in other types of weapons. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s according to the US Abrams M1 battle tanks, which are supposed to be used to train Ukrainian tank crews, will arrive in Germany in the next few weeks.

The defense minister of Ukraine also participated in the Ramstein meeting Would be Reznikov in turn tweeted that he and his German and Polish colleagues had signed an agreement to establish a service center for Leoprad 2 main battle tanks in Poland.

Also Finland announced additional aid on Friday. According to the Ministry of Defence, Finland is delivering its fifteenth shipment of defense equipment to Ukraine. With the package estimated to be worth 78 million euros, Finland’s total aid to Ukraine will already rise to almost one billion euros.

“Ukraine needs various types of support. We participate in the EU’s training mission by training Ukrainian soldiers and with the necessary material assistance,” said the Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (center).

Finland supplies defense material for the training of Ukrainian soldiers in the EU’s joint EUMAM Ukraine operation. Its goal is to provide basic and specialized training to 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers. The training takes place in Poland.

For operational reasons and to guarantee the safe delivery of the aid, no further information will be given about the specific content, method of delivery or schedule of the aid.

Ramstein the meeting was held amid expectations of a counter-offensive by Ukraine. NATO Secretary General who participated in the meeting Jens Stoltenberg said he believed that Ukraine would be able to take back the territories that belonged to it.

The leadership of the US Defense Administration did not agree to assess Ukraine’s chances of success. However, Defense Minister Austin stated that Western countries have supplied Ukraine with 230 battle tanks and 1,500 other armored vehicles to equip nine Armored Brigades.

According to General Milley, these brigades are now trained and combat-ready for attack or defense, wherever and whenever Ukraine decides to use them.