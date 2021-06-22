If for some, see Merih Demiral, the showcase of the European Championship has not changed their condition on the market for the better, for others the national team has proved to be regenerating again. Not that the Turkish player has lost appeal, his remains one of the most requested profiles, but the clubs previously interested (Everton above all, but also Leicester and Atalanta, which evaluates him as an alternative to Tomiyasu) have not added others thanks to the European. Who instead relaunched Ramsey, in turn firmly at the top of Juve’s list of transferable players and capable of showing off with Wales for his qualities and desire for revenge. The hope of the Juventus club is that some new requests may arrive for him, since those previously received had not warmed Ramsey’s heart, above all the one made by Crystal Palace. But if on the one hand that 7 million net salary for another two seasons can be frightening, especially if associated with the 2.8 million expected for his agent in case of permanence (which can easily turn into an incentive to leave), on the other hand, it can be Ramsey’s will to find a more suitable environment for himself to facilitate everything. And it is here that a trace is born that can become the solution to the problem.

WISH FOR ARSENAL – The Welshman has in fact decided, his desire is to return to Arsenal. Not easy to find the right fit, but not impossible either. And the parties involved are working away from the spotlight to find a square, in the sense that the priorities of the Gunners there are others. But someone like Ramsey might need in view of the umpteenth difficult restart in recent years, he knows the environment and the environment knows everything about him. With a condition set by Arsenal: starting at zero, he would only be welcomed back to zero. In all this, Ramsey would also be willing to revise his salary downwards in order to go home. But Juve has no intention of scoring another departure for free, at least proposing an exchange that can help the budget with a capital gain to accompany a bet for the future. No margin for a big player, we are working to find the right card within the prolific London nursery: a name Cherubini has already done so, it is that of the tip 2001 Balogun, in which Arsenal however seems willing to invest. And so the research continues, other names are at the center of the evaluations, for Juve and Ramsey this is perhaps the best solution.

