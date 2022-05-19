Sometimes they come back. Even if the invitation is not always warm. And this is the scenario that looms in the Old Lady’s house for the next few weeks: Aaron Ramsey will return from the period spent on loan (dry) to the Scots of the Glasgow Rangers, and with him also a salary of 7 million net (over 8, also considering the bonuses) to burden the company coffers, provided that Juve does not find a different solution for the last year of the contract that still binds the Welshman to the Bianconeri.