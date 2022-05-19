The Welshman has been on loan to the Glasgow Rangers since January, but Sevilla’s decisive mistake accelerates his farewell to Scotland. He has been linked to the Juventus club for another year on his contract, but the club is studying alternative solutions
Sometimes they come back. Even if the invitation is not always warm. And this is the scenario that looms in the Old Lady’s house for the next few weeks: Aaron Ramsey will return from the period spent on loan (dry) to the Scots of the Glasgow Rangers, and with him also a salary of 7 million net (over 8, also considering the bonuses) to burden the company coffers, provided that Juve does not find a different solution for the last year of the contract that still binds the Welshman to the Bianconeri.
#Ramsey #wrong #penalty #safe #return #Juve #projects
Leave a Reply